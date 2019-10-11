Cape Town – Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has cautioned against residents jumping to the wrong conclusion while staff are busy with their data collection.
This comes after an incident on September 19 when Stats SA field staff were suspected of child trafficking by Zone 20 residents in Langa, which led to them having to hide in a nearby house out of fear for their lives until the police arrived.
Stats SA spokesperson Felicia Sithole said on Friday: "Two of our field staff were conducting their daily field visits in the Langa areas in Cape Town in an attempt to establish contact with a representative of the sampled household for data collection purposes.
"At the time of the incident, the fieldworkers were seen engaging a minor representative of the household, leading to the neighbour deducing that something suspicious was taking place.
"The neighbour alerted other residents, who gathered around and threatened the safety of our field staff, leading to fieldworkers finding refuge in one of the nearby houses until the arrival of the police.