Stats SA extends Western Cape census data collection until May 14

StatSA will continue to collect census data from households in the Western Cape for an additional two weeks until 14 May. The extension follows a strong response by residents of the province to the call to get counted.

Story continues below Advertisment

“StatsSA data collectors will be visiting communities with low response rates across the province. “Almost 1.1 million households in the province have completed the census questionnaire since data collection began in February,” Stats SA said yesterday. “With over 600 000 households yet to be visited, Western Cape households that have not been counted are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Story continues below Advertisment

All personal information collected for the purpose of the census is kept strictly confidential. “Census information is essential for determining the funding allocation to provinces and municipalities. “Census data will provide detailed information on where schools, clinics and houses should be built and where electricity, water and sewerage infrastructure is needed.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Census has an impact on the life of every resident and everyone is encouraged to be counted,” StatsSA said. The online questionnaire is available on https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za (datafree) allowing residents to answer the questions at a time and place convenient to themselves. Households have until the close of counting on 14 May to complete the questionnaire online.

Story continues below Advertisment