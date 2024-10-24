Stay away from Cape fur seals this holiday season

The public has been urged to stay away from Cape fur seals and not attempt to touch or engage with them this holiday season. This follows reports of aggression and positive rabies cases in Cape fur seal populations.

CapeNature said swimmers and surfers must remain extra vigilant while in the sea and if a seal is spotted, exit the water immediately and report it to the lifeguards or municipal authorities. The City last month said while positive cases of rabies in seals continued across the Western Cape, the effect on the seal population remains unknown as this was the first documented rabies infection in a marine mammal population. The City said since May 2024, when testing commenced, a total of 24 confirmed cases of rabies have been recorded in Cape fur seals.

Another 14 positive retrospective brain samples, going back to August 2022, have been confirmed as well. CapeNature said the disturbance of seals is considered illegal in terms of National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) regulations without a permit. Disturbing activity includes petting, as it disturbs the animal’s natural behaviour and exposes individuals to potential dangers, including bites and scratches, CapeNature said.

While it is common for seals to haul out on beaches to rest and for deceased seals to wash ashore having died from natural causes, it is important to recognise any signs of distress or abnormal behaviour, CapeNature said. Seals may display defensive behaviour if they feel threatened or are injured. They may display aggressive behaviour if infected by rabies. Rabies can be transmitted through bites, scratches or direct contact with saliva and is fatal for both humans and unvaccinated animals. CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo said the confirmation of rabies cases in the local seal population highlights the need for caution and vigilance. “By following guidelines, we can help prevent the spread of this serious disease and protect both human and animal health.” Those who come across a seal that is behaving unusually or aggressively, are advised to contact authorities. The City can be contacted on 021 480 7700, and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 021 700 4140.