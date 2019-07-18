Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Cape Town – Mystery shrouds the death of a 60-year-old Jamestown resident in Stellenbosch, whose body was found with his legs removed. Police and emergency services were called in the early hours of Tuesday, to the scene where the body was found. Speculation was rife that a wild animal was responsible for the attack.

According to reports, the body was found by residents near bush in the Mountainview emergency housing settlement.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Be advised that the body of a 62-year-old male was found yesterday (Tuesday) morning at Jamestown, Stellenbosch, by members of the public. An inquest docket was opened for investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

Community leader Cyril Hector, 70, said the deceased man, who was originally from the Eastern Cape, had no family in the area since his wife left in 2012 after falling ill.

“She never returned and any contact I had, I lost and we are looking to find someone back home.

“This is tragic and horrific. I was called to the scene and there are too many questions.

“He was lying face down with a head wound. Clothing was removed and his one leg had a shoe on and was lying a few steps from his body,” he said.

Hector said speculation of what happened had been spreading in the community.

Ward councillor Rikus Badenhorst said he spoke to police on Tuesday.

He confirmed the victim’s legs were removed from the body and the police would confirm the cause of death after an autopsy.

He said the police were doing what they could to help track down the man’s family, as they have not informed them of the victim’s death.'

