Midasi Wanana Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A political power struggle in Kayamandi in Stellenbosch has been cited by a community leaders as the reason for the killing of Midasi Wanana, who was shot dead in front of his home last week. Wanana was killed hours before he was set to participate in a service delivery march to the Stellenbosch Town Hall.

The father of two was at the forefront of the occupation of land on the Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, which residents have rebranded as Azania.

Wanana’s fellow leader, Zola Ndalasi, said jealousy was behind the death of his good friend.

“There are so-called leaders who are jealous of the role we’ve played in helping our community get the land. I have received threats and I know of other leaders and councillors who’ve been threatened by this grouping, who want to be in charge of development in Kayamandi,” said Ndalasi.

He added that there was fear among residents as power struggles had often turned violent in the past.

Ndalasi said residents were focused on giving Wanana a memorial service at the Strong Yard Hall tomorrow before they continued to the fight for services and development.

This week three ward councillors in Kayamandi lodged a complaint at the Stellenbosch police station and also informed the Speaker of the Stellenbosch Municipality, Wilhelmina Petersen, of the danger they believed they were facing.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case had been opened and said they would investigate the alleged threats. She said that there had not been any arrests in the murder investigation.

Wanana’s wife, Nosicelo Wanana, said that some of their family members had received threats following her husband’s death.

“There were threats to my husband, and he believed those people were trying to stop him helping his people.

"We have faith that the police are doing everything in their power to bring those responsible to justice. Now we are preparing to go to the Eastern Cape for my husband’s funeral, following the memorial service,” she said.

She said the funeral would be held in the Eastern Cape on August 31.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Cape Times