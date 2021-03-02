Stellenbosch, Franschhoek fire not fully contained

Cape Town - Despite good progress made on Monday, the fire raging in the mountains above Stellenbosch and Franschhoek is not fully contained. The fire that started just over a week ago has spread through three municipalities that include the Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM), the Overberg District Municipality, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town, destroying more than 13 600 hectares. Two CapeNature field officers remain in hospital after sustaining burn injuries in the early hours of Saturday. Municipality spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto said the fire was not fully contained. “The command centre has confirmed that the fire lines in Jonkershoek through to the Blaauwklippen area have been fully contained. The light shower that occurred earlier this afternoon was most welcome. The ground teams will continue with mopping-up activities,” she said.

However, the fire in the Banhoek area was causing some concern.

“The teams managed to push the fire line back, however the fire is still active in inaccessible areas of the kloof. There’s no rainfall in this area.

“Teams will stay on the line throughout the night to carry out monitoring and mopping-up activities,” she said.

“Although there has been no loss of life or damage to property, two CapeNature field officers remain in hospital. It has been reported they are in a serious but stable condition and will remain in hospital for further treatment and care. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

Working on Fire spokesperson Limakatso Khalinyane said the organisation had dispatched two teams, Kleinmond and Walker Bay, yesterday morning while two other teams, Limietberg and visiting Hotshot, which worked overnight, demobilised.

Cape Times