Professor Wim de Villiers, rector and vice-chancellor for Stellenbosch University Picture: Stefan Els

Cape Town – Stellenbosch University is making inroads into global research. For the third consecutive year the international citations to its research across multiple disciplines have increased markedly according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2020, released on Wednesday in Zürich.

Stellenbosch University improved on the indicators of teaching, research, citations and international outlook compared to last year.

The most important improvement was on the citation score, which is 13% up on the previous period. This is the third year in a row in which the university has improved on the indicator.

The university has improved its overall position in the rankings from 301-350 to 251-300, occupying the third spot among leading universities in South Africa - after UCT and Wits.

This places Stellenbosch University in the top 1% of universities globally.

“With our vision of being a leading research-intensive university, this is of particular importance for us. It also underscores one of Stellenbosch University’s core strategic themes namely, Research for Impact,” said vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.

Deputy vice-chancellor for strategy and internationalisation Professor Hester Klopper said the result was a demonstration of the impact of the university’s research worldwide.

“We are cognisant of the importance of rankings in the overall perceptions of an institution’s academic and research standing. Our focus, though, is on academic and research excellence that will shape a better world for all.

"It is hugely gratifying when we gain international recognition in our quest to deliver solutions to societal problems through world class research and scientific programmes.”

Cape Times