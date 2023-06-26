Stellenbosch ‘meme-maker’ issued with warning after being pictured holding knife to cat

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has issued a warning to an aspiring comedian pictured holding a cat tightly by the neck with a knife to its face. This after the SPCA called on anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jayden Faans, who shared the image, to contact them last week.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they took action after they were alerted to the Facebook post, which they said constituted animal cruelty. “We called on animal lovers everywhere to unite and help us find this individual who was only known to us by name. We were finally able to obtain his residential address information on June 22, 2023,” she said. Faans was located at his place of residence in Stellenbosch by SPCA Inspector Theo Arendolf.

The viral image caused an uproar on social media last week. The cat used in the meme and another cat found on the property were taken into the care of the SPCA. Faans, who was issued with a warning to refrain from any similar acts in the future, has apologised for his actions. “Hi friends, family, and animal lovers. As you can see the cat is not hurt, perfectly fine and healthy. The picture I took on June 20 was for a meme.

“I understand it was a stupid joke. From the bottom of my heart, I apologise to every person out there whom I deeply offended. I hope you understand,” he wrote on Facebook. SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said they were still considering laying animal cruelty charges. “Both the cat used in the meme and the another cat found on the property are now safely in the care of the SPCA.