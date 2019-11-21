Stellenbosch municipality bans organiser of Christmas market flop









The event was hosted at the JS Marais Nature Reserve from November 15 to 17 and has been labelled a scam by patrons. Picture: Facebook / Nadya Benkenstein Cape Town – The Stellenbosch Municipality has banned the organiser of the Christmas Brilliance Market, which proved a spectacular flop this past weekend, from hosting further events in the district. The event was hosted at the JS Marais Nature Reserve from November 15 to 17 and has been labelled a scam by patrons, who complained of long queues and safety concerns. Municipality spokesperson Mart-Marié Haasbroek said the event was not associated with the municipality and the organiser paid a fee for hiring the venue. “This is an event organised by a private entity. Objections with regard to poor organisation or not delivering the experience promoted are strictly an issue between the event organiser and his clients. Municipal officials were on site all days of the event.” Haasbroek said while there were no overcrowding concerns on Friday and Sunday evening, officials had noted overcrowding on Saturday evening.

“On Saturday evening our officials did determine an issue with crowding, and no further entries to the premises were allowed and all emergency exits were opened.

"We have also been made aware that the organiser used municipal contact details, creating a false impression with the public with regard to our involvement. The municipality has laid a charge of fraud against the organiser,” said Haasbroek.

Erin Haricombe had bought early bird tickets.

“My friend went the Friday evening and she said it was not worth it. They queued outside for two hours, it was dark, and I was told the vendor area didn’t have lights.

"I decided against going. I tried to get a refund and to message the organisers via Facebook, but the page had been deleted.

“I sent an email saying I want a refund, with no luck. They haven’t emailed me back yet,” said Haricombe.

Haasbroek said all events hosted within the district were subject to an events application process.

“The organiser of the Christmas Brilliance Market complied with all requirements and the event was approved. He also paid the required fee to use the park.”

According to Haasbroek, the event organiser had previously hosted an event at the same venue.

Cape Times