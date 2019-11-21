The event was hosted at the JS Marais Nature Reserve from November 15 to 17 and has been labelled a scam by patrons, who complained of long queues and safety concerns.
Municipality spokesperson Mart-Marié Haasbroek said the event was not associated with the municipality and the organiser paid a fee for hiring the venue.
“This is an event organised by a private entity. Objections with regard to poor organisation or not delivering the experience promoted are strictly an issue between the event organiser and his clients. Municipal officials were on site all days of the event.”
Haasbroek said while there were no overcrowding concerns on Friday and Sunday evening, officials had noted overcrowding on Saturday evening.