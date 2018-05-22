Cape Town - A group of Stellenbosch University (SU) alumni and students have been banned from the institution’s Huis Visser residence after being involved in the singing of Die Stem at an old boys' reunion.

The incident at a spit braai of former residents on May 4 has caused an outcry on social media, with calls for the university to take tough action against those involved.

Huis Visser announced on its Facebook page that, following a general house meeting, a decision was made to suspend all old boys from attending social events.

“After the formal spit braai formalities some old boys initiated the singing of Die Stem. As a house, we denounce these actions due to the association of Die Stem with a period that caused harm to our alumni, current residents and the broader university community.

“We decided to suspend all old boys from attending club nights and social events, until we have discussed the conditions for the lifting of the suspension, and have used the time to repair the damage caused by these actions.”

University student representative council (SRC) spokesperson Leighton September said: “We are definitely taking the matter further and applaud Huis Visser for upholding its ban on the old boys.”

Eugene Cloete, acting rector at the time of the incident, said the university’s management welcomed the manner in which Huis Visser’s leadership handled the incident.

“The constructive and consulting manner in which the residence addressed the incident - by converting it into a learning opportunity for residents - is in line with the spirit of open-minded conversation we want to encourage on our campuses.

"In this centenary year of Stellenbosch University, the slogan ‘forward together’ was decided upon, precisely because of the fact that there were periods in the 100-year history of the university that were divisive and exclusive in nature.

“Die Stem dates from a period in which certain communities and individuals were excluded from the historical privilege the institution shared in.

"SU has unconditionally committed itself to the ideal of an inclusive, world-class university, and therefore any action that polarises the campus community is unacceptable.”

Huis Visser head Gareth Simmonds said: “We have spoken to some of the alumni and residents that attended the spit braai When it came to the Die Stem part, the majority continued singing the entirety of the old anthem.

"We provided an opportunity for those who were either present, offended by the incident, to give their responses anonymously and we submitted our report to the university’s Equality Unit.”

He said the old boys would remain suspended from activities until the matter was resolved.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said: “After the incident, the residence entered into a time of reflection that included healing relationships that were negatively affected by it.

"Further discussions followed to give as many people as possible the opportunity to voice their opinion.

"The incident was also referred to the university’s Equality Unit, which is also facilitating further discussions. As no rules or laws were broken, it is not treated as a disciplinary case, but as an opportunity for residents to reflect on the matter and to grow in their understanding of each other.”

Some current and former Huis Visser residents took to social media to express their anger. Charlton Arendse posted: “Omw. It’s pathetic. Sies!!! I’m ashamed as an Old Boy.”

George van der Spuy Zaayman said: “I also wouldn’t want to be associated with such childish behaviour. How sad is this. Sorry to you guys who always make so much effort to accommodate the old guys.

"I would hope the culprits have it in them to apologise. Good God man, it’s not the 1980s any more. Wake up.”

Le Roux Viljoen said: “I respect the Huis Visser residents’ right to denounce actions that are disrespectful/hurtful

“What I do not accept is a blanket ban of all oumanne because of the actions of a few.

"I do not know the context of this decision and what the intention is, but trust that the current residents will make a wise decision that clearly addresses the issue.”

Cape Times