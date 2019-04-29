Stellenbosch University File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Stellenbosch University has come under fire from academics following a controversial study on the cognitive function of coloured women.





The study, Age and education effects on cognitive functioning in coloured South African women, by Department of Sport Science researchers, was published on a popular, UK-based academic journal site.





Stellenbosch University’s senate academics have voiced their “dismay” in a letter to the university management regarding the article, and strongly objected to what they described as the use of stigmatising, race-based categories in science and research.





These members include Professor of Sociology and Education Policy Aslam Fataar, distinguished Professor in the Department of Psychology Leslie Swartz and Interdisciplinary Health Sciences executive head Usuf Chikte.





In their letter, they said: “As serious is the fact that the research proposal that led to this inflammatory publication evidently received ethical clearance from our own institutional review processes. “We decry the continuation of colonial and apartheid research thinking that makes essentialist connections between race/ethnicity and particular attributes or aptitudes of a group of people.





“Such use implicates the institutional culture, policies and strategies of our university.” The members requested that this matter be placed on the agendas of the Senate Research Committee and the Senate Ethics Committee for careful deliberation.





The Psychological Society of SA’s (PsySSA) Division for Research and Methodology said: “We are disturbed by and strongly opposed to the practice of misusing racial classification in scientific research and the consequent perpetuation of stigma, discrimination and racism within our society, as exemplified in the recent publication.





“The statutory regulatory body for all health care professions, such as medicine, psychology and its speciality, neuropsychology, the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), has standing ethical policies for health researchers. “As researchers, we must be held accountable to these ethical guidelines in theory and in practice.





“The first and foremost prerogative of research is the protection of participants through the core ethical values of nonmaleficence, beneficence, autonomy, confidentiality and justice.”





The academics also petitioned for the article’s removal from a UK-based journal publishing site. “We are heartened by the response from the Stellenbosch academics who are rightly putting pressure on their university, as we are by the support from academics from all over South Africa and elsewhere against the bigotry conveyed in the article by these pseudo-scientists.





“Racists and anti-black sexists who pose as scientists have to be isolated until all forms of racism and sexism are extinguished.” SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said Prof Cloete was aware of the letter by SU colleagues and that he (Cloete) shared the sentiments expressed by the colleagues.





The matter was on the agenda of the Senate Research Committee and the Ethics Committee for discussion,





