The Stellenbosch University student, known as Abenathi Makinana off the stage, was crowned at a glittering ceremony at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Friday night.
She was up against 19 other hopefuls from across the country.
Ka-Fassie, who had the judges and the crowd in the palm of her hand, committed to fighting for the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community.
She said she would continue to promote education and activism with a goal to start positive national dialogues around homophobia and transphobia.