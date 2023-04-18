Stellenbosch University apologises ‘unequivocally’ for English-only policy

Cape Town – Stellenbosch University (SU) has apologised “unequivocally” for its English-only policy, which sparked outrage resulting in complaints lodged with the SA Rights Commission (SAHRC). The DA and FF Plus lodged complaints with the SAHRC in 2021 after they were alerted by students residing in certain SU residences that they were compelled to speak only English during a welcoming ceremony.

The commission last month found that SU had violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students with the policy, and recommended that SU should, through the office of the rector and vice-chancellor, issue a written public apology to any students who were negatively affected. The university said its council noted and agreed not to delay remedial action by May 13, as set out by the SAHRC. “SU is currently taking senior counsel’s advice on aspects of the SAHRC report, after which it will respond fully to the report, but we welcome the SAHRC finding that there is not a ‘blatant and concentrated ban on Afrikaans inspired and motivated by a concerted effort from (SU) and certain individuals in management to eradicate Afrikaans from SU’.

“SU unequivocally apologises to all students in Minerva and Irene who were affected by the residence practices during welcoming week in 2021 and who felt that their human rights and dignity were affected by not being able to speak Afrikaans in a social context,” said the university. The SRC’s secretary-general, Phiwokuhle Qabaka, said they would meet on Tuesday night to discuss a way forward. “We have received the apology and we are going to meet tonight to try and find a way forward to this,” she said.

DA constituency head in Stellenbosch, Leon Schreiber, said the party would closely monitor the implementation, including the proposed change to the language policy. “The DA notes and welcomes the public and ‘unequivocal’ apology issued by SU over the ban that had been imposed on the use of Afrikaans in some residences in 2021. “The effect of this policy was that some newcomer students were told not to speak Afrikaans in their rooms, on campus, and even on park benches,” he said.