www.capetimes.co.zaCape Town – The Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University has partnered with the Centre for Agricultural Transformation (M-CAT) in Malawi to help broaden the south-east African country’s economy. According to the university, Malawi is the most tobacco-dependent country in the world, despite being only the 13th global producer of tobacco by weight in 2016.

Tobacco exports accounted for 59 percent of the country’s total export value during that year and about 32 percent of the population worked in the tobacco industry.

The faculty is a partner in the Centre for Agricultural Transformation in Malawi, with other partners including the University of Minnesota in the US, the Malawi University of Science and Technology and the Land O’Lakes International Development.

As part of the new initiative, Stellenbosch University will provide support to the scientific and technology legs of the endeavour.

“There are many changes worldwide in the consumption of tobacco products, which could in the long run significantly influence the Malawian economy which is so specifically tied to tobacco.

"According to the M-CAT partners, the current global trends in tobacco markets, health issues and environmental concerns have exerted significant pressure on the Malawian industry.

"This has prompted the government to diversify the economy and to try to reduce the country’s over-reliance on tobacco as the largest foreign exchange earner. New agricultural avenues and markets must therefore be identified,” Stellenbosch University said.

Professor Danie Brink, dean of the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University, said the M-CAT project was a pre-emptive effort between a strong network of partners to help Malawian farmers identify lucrative alternatives that can still be exported and earn the country much-needed foreign earnings.

The Innovation Launch Lab of the Faculty of AgriSciences will also help with the know-how around technology transfer in the Malawian agricultural sector, and the stimulating and supporting of new ideas through various development initiatives.

According to Brink, the initiative will also see more Malawian postgraduate students come to Stellenbosch, initially to do research on Malawian agriculture economics and related fields.

The programme will be extended once specific crops and produce have been identified as being suitable to support Malawi’s economy.

“Students will also have the opportunity to experience a few months of study at our partner institution, the University of Minnesota,” said Brink.

