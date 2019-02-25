Dr Ryan Tucker, of Stellenbosch University, joined the group of international researchers in 2015 to provide the geological context. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – An international team of scientists, including a geologist from Stellenbosch University, recently announced the discovery of Moros intrepidus, the oldest Cretaceous tyrannosauroid species yet discovered in North America. Dr Ryan Tucker, a sedimentologist and taphonomist in the Department of Earth Sciences at Stellenbosch University, was part of an international team of scientists, led by Dr Lindsay Zanno of the North Carolina Museum of Natural History (NCMNH), that discovered a small tyrannosauroid, which lived about 96 million years ago, in what is now Utah, US, during the Cretaceous period.

According to a media statement issued by NCMNH, it is “the oldest Cretaceous tyrannosaur species yet discovered in North America, narrowing a 70million-year gap in the fossil record of tyrant dinosaurs on the continent.”

While Zanno and other palaeontologists have been working on the site for nearly a decade, Tucker was brought on board in 2015 to provide geological context.

“These bones are way too old for carbon-dating, so we look for minerals such as zircons in the sediments and rocks, in which the fossil bones have been entombed. Zircons are like time radiometric clocks.

"Because they contain uranium, lead and thorium, we use the ratio of these particular isotopes preserved within the zircon to determine the possible age of the rock,” Tucker said.

But this is easier said than done. Like a gold digger from the 1800s, Tucker first had to break up the rock into individual sand grains, separate the unwanted sediment and then, with a needle, hand-pick individual zircons for analysis, often with the Foo Fighters blaring in the background.

“It's like searching for buried treasure. When you finally find that zircon in the rocks entombing a fossil, you know you have in your hands a time-capsule from the prehistoric past,” Tucker said.

The next step was to try to analyse the isotopes, and their decay, preserved within the zircon. This work was done at Stellenbosch University's Central Analytical Facility (CAF), which is one of a handful of institutions in the world to house a laser ablation inductively coupled (LA-ICP) mass spectrometer.

This powerful analytical technology enables highly sensitive elemental and isotopic analysis to be performed directly on solid samples.

“A few decades ago it was a very time-consuming and expensive way of radiometrically age dating minerals such as Zircon.

"But now we can readily process and analyse zircon samples collected from various fossil assemblages around the world,” Tucker said.

Beyond Tucker's ongoing work in Utah, postgraduate students in the Department of Earth Sciences are undertaking a similar study, just south of Utah, in the Zuni Basin of New Mexico.

Cape Times