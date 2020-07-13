Stellenbosch University medical student to appear again on assault charge
Nguqu, 26, was suspended from SU for allegedly assaulting his peer Lebogang Masinga at Ubuntu House, a residence on the Tygerberg campus, after she apparently refused his sexual advances two weeks ago.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused would make his next court appearance on August 14 following further investigation.
Last week a bruised Masinga, in a video posted online prior to Nguqu’s arrest, thanked people for helping her “deal with the situation accordingly”.
Last week pictures of Masinga’s bruised face elicited outrage on social media and video footage showed students cheering police on as they escorted the alleged perpetrator off campus last weekend.
SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen had said a scheduled suspension hearing by the SU Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) had been postponed following Nguqu’s arrest.
“The matter is currently being investigated by a number of structures, including the SU Central Disciplinary Committee and the Equality Unit, as well as the police.
“In light of the ongoing investigations, there are matters on which we cannot comment at this stage,” Viljoen had said.
