Stellenbosch University medical student to appear over alleged assault of co-student

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Stellenbosch University (SU) medical student accused of assaulting a female fellow student is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today. The student was suspended from the institution for allegedly assaulting third-year medical student Lebogang Masinga at Ubuntu House, a residence on the Tygerberg campus, after she apparently refused his sexual advances last Friday. Pictures of Masinga’s bruised face elicited outrage on social media and video footage showed students cheering on police as they escorted the alleged perpetrator off campus at the weekend. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk. SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said yesterday’s scheduled suspension hearing by the SU Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) had been postponed due to the developments. “The matter is currently being investigated by a number of structures, including the SU Central Disciplinary Committee and the Equality Unit, as well as the police.

“In light of the ongoing investigations, there are matters on which we cannot comment at this stage,” Viljoen said.

“The Equality Unit formally referred the incident as a disciplinary misconduct matter on July 8. The written statements of the parties involved and the witnesses have been obtained, and further investigation will supplement these statements, if required.

“We anticipate that the process will be completed within the next 10 days, pending the availability of parties involved for interviews. After this, it will be referred to the chairperson of the CDC for a decision as to the disciplinary process that must be followed, as per the requirements of the Student Disciplinary Code.”

A number of university staff members had been in contact with the victim, and this support was ongoing, he added.

Viljoen said debriefing sessions were offered to students.

Cape Times