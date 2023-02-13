Stellenbosch University mourns loss of second-year BCom student, Dylan Georgiades

Cape Town - Police have registered a culpable homicide case following the death of Stellenbosch University (SU) second-year BCom student, Dylan Georgiades, on Friday. The 20-year-old from Pretoria was allegedly hit by a car in Stellenbosch on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said the incident was under investigation. “Stellenbosch police registered a culpable homicide case following the death of a 20-year-old second-year BCom student of Stellenbosch University, who was allegedly hit by a car on Friday at about 10.48pm at Merriman Avenue, Stellenbosch. “The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to a Mediclinic for further medical attention.

“He passed away on February 11. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No arrest as yet, investigations continue,” Van Wyk said. Georgiades has been remembered as “a gentleman” by close friends. SU deputy Vice-Chancellor of Learning and Teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, who has been in contact with Georgiades’ family, said the university was shocked and saddened by the loss.

“Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the student. The death of a student is always hard on the university community and all the more sad as students are about to commence with classes,” he said. Any student in need of counselling has been encouraged to contact the 24-hour Crisis Service. “The university is providing full support to SAPS, which is investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. The university community is called upon to respect the privacy of those involved and to refrain from speculating on social media about the matter,” Ramjugernath said.