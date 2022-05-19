Stellenbosch University student arrested on rape charge

Cape Town - A Stellenbosch University (SU) student has been arrested as rape allegations have shocked the university campus.
The university says it will suspend the alleged perpetrator from his residence.
The incident comes while an anonymous social media account has alleged she was raped on UCT’s premises and that the university has failed to suspend the lecturer concerned.
SU rector and management said their hearts went out to the victim.
“The university commends the swift action by the SAPS. The alleged perpetrator, a student at SU, was arrested by SAPS yesterday morning. In accordance with its established procedures and protocols, the university will suspend the alleged perpetrator from his residence, pending further internal and criminal investigation by law enforcement authorities. It must be noted that this is now a criminal matter and the law will now run its course.
“The victim is currently cared for and safe. She yesterday opened a case of rape against the perpetrator with SAPS, who accompanied her to the Stellenbosch Provincial Hospital, where she was examined and also received the necessary medication, care and primary counselling,” SU said.
“I confirm the university’s strict zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence,” said Professor Hester Klopper, deputy vice-chancellor: Strategy, Global and Corporate Affairs.
“Like my rectorate colleagues, I too am personally deeply committed to this cause, and in line with our Unfair Discrimination and Harassment policy, we will continue to work harder towards creating an environment free of gender-based violence and that advances equal rights for all. Human dignity must be and will continue to be a non-negotiable at Stellenbosch University that will be respected, upheld and restored when affected, regardless of the transgression and without fear of or favour to an alleged perpetrator,” Klopper said.
