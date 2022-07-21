Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit expelled over racist incident

CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit has been expelled after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of the charges against him over the racist incident where he was filmed urinating on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s study material. The university’s independent Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) found Du Toit guilty of contravening a number of the institution's disciplinary code for students including clauses 3.1, 9.1, 9.3, 13.1 and 13.2.

Story continues below Advertisement

These clauses relate to the values of Stellenbosch University, its general rules and behavioural matters. Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening the amended residence rules, which states that students and residences should, at all times, act in such a manner that no discomfort or disturbance of peace is caused to the occupants, or other residences in the area. “These findings led the CDC to conclude that there is no alternative but to expel Mr Du Toit with immediate effect from the University. Once Mr Du Toit has received the reasons for the CDC’s decision, he has five workdays to file a notice of appeal against the CDC’s finding and/or sanction,” the university said in a statement.

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching, said: “The university viewed this case in a very serious light. This was evident in, among others, the original temporary suspension of Mr Du Toit from the university while also appointing Justice Sisi Khampepe to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at SU. “The university takes a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and conduct which assails the dignity of another person. SU management took note of the sanction imposed and will be studying the details of the CDC’s finding.” Du Toit was filmed urinating on Ndwayana’s study material while he was asleep. When asked what he was doing, his response was “it’s a white boy thing”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The university statement added: “Stellenbosch University strongly condemns any form of racism, discrimination or other prejudice. Human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected and upheld. “When such dignity is affected, it must be restored following due process, the rule of law, and the full extent to which the Constitution protects the rights of all in our country. There is no place for racism or victimisation of any kind at Stellenbosch University.” Cape Times