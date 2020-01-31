Stellenbosch University students warned of spike in bike thefts









Stellenbosch University Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Stellenbosch University security has warned students of an increase in bicycle theft on campus. University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said there had been an increase in bicycle thefts reported to campus security. “Through past investigations of bicycle theft on campus, we have found that some suspects are people from the surrounding area. Others come from areas outside of the greater Stellenbosch,” Viljoen said. “Regular social media posts are now focused on creating awareness among especially newcomer students to look after their property in a responsible manner. "Newcomer students are also requested to lock their bicycles, using a high-quality U-lock and to lock their bicycles in the various bicycle sheds erected on campus over the last few years,” he added.

Viljoen said the university was working with staff, students and law enforcement to curb crime on campus.

“Campus safety and security should always be a partnership between the university and its security staff, students and staff, Stellenbosch residents and local law enforcement agencies.

“The safety of students and staff remains a primary concern, and millions have been spent on safety and security measures over the past few years; arrangements are reviewed continuously,” he said.

SRC member Lwazi Pakade said the university’s open campus made it an easy target for crime. “We do have bicycle parking areas, but most are outside. First-years should ensure their bikes are chained and they should make use of the parking bays,” he said.

Pakade said it was clear that the university should build more bicycle parking facilities.

“We support the use of bicycles because it contributes to the environment; we do have three parking bays on campus, but they are not enough,” he said.

New students are cautioned not to walk alone and to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Cape Times