University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said there had been an increase in bicycle thefts reported to campus security.
“Through past investigations of bicycle theft on campus, we have found that some suspects are people from the surrounding area. Others come from areas outside of the greater Stellenbosch,” Viljoen said.
“Regular social media posts are now focused on creating awareness among especially newcomer students to look after their property in a responsible manner.
"Newcomer students are also requested to lock their bicycles, using a high-quality U-lock and to lock their bicycles in the various bicycle sheds erected on campus over the last few years,” he added.