Stellenbosch University VC cleared of nepotism allegations

The Stellenbosch University (SU) Council has unanimously moved to reject the motion calling for Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers to be dismissed after an investigation into nepotism found that he did not breach a rule or policy of the University. A council committee of three persons led by retired Justice Carole Lewis was established in May to probe possible breach of rules after De Villiers used his rector's discretionary placements (RDP) for relatives.

The vice-chancellor had apparently attempted to use the RDP to secure a place for his wife’s nephew at the institution's medical school, despite some applicants having better academic results. The SU Council met on Friday where the council committee’s findings were presented, which stated there was no serious misconduct by De Villiers warranting removal from office. “When exercising his Rector’s RDP, he did not breach a rule or policy of the University, and did not act dishonestly in making the discretionary placements such as to lead to a breakdown of trust between SU and the Rector, rendering his continued employment intolerable. On rules and policies: neither the nepotism nor the conflict-of-interest policies applied to the RDPs.

“The RDP guidelines themselves provide the Rector a wide discretion in placements.” It further stated that in relation to dishonesty, De Villiers disclosed his relationship to the two candidates to a senior colleague before allocating places to them and was allegedly advised that he could make the placements due to his discretion. “There is no proof, even on a balance of probabilities, that the Rector acted dishonestly with an intent to deceive or falsely represent a position.”

However, the council committee said De Villiers had failed to perceive that the placements to a relative could lead to favouritism, was an error of judgement and showed a lack of ethical insight. “The placement of the two nephews and the Rector’s handling of both the placement and of the attention that followed this, has dented the trust of his colleagues and the Rector has acknowledged that he needs to work to restore this.” According to a council report, De Villiers apologised, stating he recognised the impact of his decisions to allocate the two discretionary placements to relatives of his wife and assumed full responsibility for the errors made.

Chair of council Dr Nicky Newton-King said as a university community, they welcomed the opportunity for scrutiny and reflection. “Council accepted and appreciated the Rector’s unconditional apology for his error of judgement and the impact this has had on the institution and all the people involved. Both the Rector and the University have learnt valuable lessons in the process.”