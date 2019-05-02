Stellenbosch University File photo: African News Agency (ANA)



The under-fire Stellenbosch University (SU) says the outcome of an investigation into allegations of breach of research norms and standards of a controversial article which has been denounced as racist will lead to it taking corrective action.

The university has apologised unconditionally for the “pain and anguish” caused by the article “Age- and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in coloured South African women”.





The article, published in an international scientific journal, was met with widespread outrage from academics, citizens and a number of organisations. Research, innovation and postgraduate studies professor Eugene Cloete said: “We apologise unconditionally for the pain and anguish which resulted from this article. We also have empathy towards current and past staff members, our students and our alumni who have had to endure criticism for their association with our institution.”





“The rectorate has... decided to request a thorough investigation into all aspects of this study...(It will be) guided by the SU Policy for Responsible Research Conduct as well as the SU procedure for the investigation of allegations of breach of research norms and standards. Based on the outcome of this investigation we will take corrective action, as required,” said Cloete.





He said the university had adopted a restitution statement acknowledging its inextricable connection with generations past, present and future, as well as its contribution towards the injustices of the past. It used a group of 60 women, aged 18 to 64, separated into four age groups and two education groups.





Psychological Society of South Africa president-elect Professor Garth Stevens said: “I would have to concur with colleagues who have indicated that the retraction of the study is probably the best option at this point. “Black people are always put on the back foot just to account for the stereotypes that are directed at them. It seems to me that we really have to consider not entertaining them any longer and we should confine studies that link race to intelligence to the dustbin of history.”



