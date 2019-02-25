A donation of R1 million was handed over to the vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University, Professor Wim de Villiers (front row, second from left), by executive committee members of the South African Meat Processors Association (Sampa). It will further the work done by the Centre for Food Safety, led by Professor Pieter Gouws (front, left). Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Food Safety has received a R1 million boost that will support the local food industry. The donation from the South African Meat Processors Association (Sampa) will support the centre’s efforts related to food safety research.

Microbiologist and Centre director Professor Pieter Gouws said: “Food safety requires effective regulation, capacity and transparency.

“The partnered approach of the centre is aimed at strengthening the food safety system in South Africa and to protect consumers.”

Gouws said he hoped that the centre would increasingly play a leading role in educating consumers about food-related issues.

The Centre for Food Safety is situated within the Department of Food Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University.

It is the only one of its kind in the country focusing on applied food safety research.

It was founded last year and looks into matters related to food defence and food processing.

Gouws said they provide expert opinion and academic support to the industry and conduct research into food safety matters; and also strive to use scientific evidence to influence food safety regulations.

“Food-related diseases have a significant impact on consumer health and the viability of the food industry.

Food-related diseases and product recalls are a worldwide problem that is not unique to developing countries.”

Sampa president Andrew Cocks said it was essential for the industry to support science-based research such as is being done through the Centre for Food Safety.

“Improving South Africa’s food management system through better integration and collaboration across key role players, including food manufacturers, government and academia is crucial to Sampa.”

Sampa vice-chairperson Arnold Prinsloo thanked the university and Gouws for the invaluable help and expert knowledge provided to the industry during the recent listeriosis outbreak.

“It showed us that we need more interaction between industry and researchers. We need to make sure it does not happen again.

“Food safety is a generic issue, and not only limited to one company or one factory.

“If we do it right, it’s better for the whole industry.”

Cape Times