STEPHEN Drew, 60, from Knysna, is set to enter uncharted territory in the world of mountain biking when he becomes the first South African cyclist with an above-the-knee amputation to attempt a long-distance mountain bike race - the 360NE MTB Challenge.



The 60-year-old Knysna resident had his life changed when he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident. Drew’s passion for cycling made him strive to get back on a bicycle in a studio about five weeks after the accident, before having even received his prosthesis.





He has not only learned to ride again but is about to pave a new path in the world of prosthetics. Of all the events he could have chosen, he narrowed his gaze to the 36ONE MTB Challenge, a 361km mountain bike challenge in the Klein Karoo with a 36.1 hour time limit.





The popular event described as the “Ultimate Race” captures the hearts of adventure-seekers and tests the endurance of every man and his machine. “As far as my research goes, there are no above-knee amputees doing mountain bike races in this country and certainly none that have attempted this kind of distance. We are breaking uncharted territory,” said Drew. He said he was not concerned with the results and glory this race could bring.





“This race is not about finishing and being a hero, it’s about exploring the world of cycling as an above-knee amputee. I have just been fitted with a left and right power meter, because it’s believed that you can only get 10% to 15% power out of the prosthetic side.





We’re using this race to evaluate that and believe that we can improve. “Ultimately my objective is to get other amputees on their bike – not necessarily to race, but to be able to have a better quality of life,” Drew said.





Director of Dryland Event Management, Henco Rademeyer – who watched Drew conquer mountain bike races for years before his accident – said: “Stephen is a rider of great resilience, one that embodies everything that 36ONE is all about. “It’s an absolute honour to have him attempt something of this magnitude at one of our events. '





With his admirable sense of grit and determination, we believe that he can achieve everything he sets his mind to.” The race is set to take place from May 17 to 19.





