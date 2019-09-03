Around 2 000 children are born with clubfoot in South Africa every year. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Non-profit organisation Steps Clubfoot Care has challenged South Africans to pledge 300 000 steps to raise awareness about clubfoot, a condition where one or both of an infant’s feet are turned inward, often so severely that the bottom of the foot faces sideways or even upward. Steps Clubfoot Care marketing co-ordinator Luke Engel said South Africa’s black population had the second-highest rate of clubfoot incidence in the world.

“Sadly, there are still many children living with the shame, pain and isolation of disability caused by untreated clubfoot, with about 150 000 new cases worldwide and more than 80% of these in developing countries.

‘‘There are almost 11 000 children born with clubfoot in Southern Africa every year, around 2 000 of them in South Africa.

‘‘Most people don’t know that clubfoot is a birth defect that’s treatable, and untreated clubfoot causes disability,” Engel said.

South African clinics nationally use the non-invasive and effective Ponseti method, a gold standard for clubfoot treatment.

Since Steps was founded in 2005, more than 10 000 children have accessed life-changing treatment, almost 600 medical professionals have been trained and over 9 000 clubfoot braces distributed.

“We’re currently reaching about 50% of children born with clubfoot and have a goal to make that 100% by 2022. For every R2 500 we raise, we’re able to support these initiatives with full treatment support for one child.

"We hope the public will support our challenge on BackaBuddy through direct donations or by signing up to our ‘STEPtember’ challenge.

“Every step you take during ‘STEPtember’ helps to remove the stigma of clubfoot, spread the message that it is treatable, and provides support for these amazing kids,” Engel said.

For donations, visit: www.steps.org.za/steptember or www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/groups/steptember-2019. For more information contact Engel via [email protected] or Karen Moss via [email protected]