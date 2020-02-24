The SA Revenue Service (Sars) said Melkbosstrand resident Luis D’Almeida Fernandes and Nazmien Warner from Glenhaven, Bellville, both entered a plea bargain following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Unit. They were sentenced to 16 and 17 years respectively.
According to Sars, the two had between 2008 and 2015 claimed R115 million in fraudulent VAT returns.
They had used fictitious invoices from non-existent businesses, misrepresenting to Sars that they purchased goods in South Africa and exported them to countries in Africa.
They also forged export documents and supplier invoices, Sars said, as it was prejudiced R111m.