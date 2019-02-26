File photo: NSRI

Cape Town – The search for a 25-year-old man who went missing in the surf near Dappat Se Gat entered its second day yesterday, with no signs of him. The Zimbabwean, who lives in Cape Town, was seen by witnesses, who called for help. They said he fell off the rocks and into the water close to the surf line on Sunday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said an extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no sign of the man.

“The man had fallen off rocks into the surf near Dappat Se Gat between Gordons Bay and Kleinmond. Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search by NSRI Gordon’s Bay and the Gordon’s Bay police, the Fire and Rescue Service Dive Unit, lifeguards from Kogel Bay, ER24 ambulance services and the Skymed rescue helicopter, there was no sign of the man,” he said.

A police dive unit will continue with the search operation, including investigations into the incident.

Lambinon said the family of the missing 25-year-old were being supported by police and the NSRI.

