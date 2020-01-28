Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – With thousands of comments sent through to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), for those who did not get a chance, the public hearings for Eskom’s proposed tariff hikes kick off in Cape Town on Monday. The first hearing is at the Southern Sun Cape Sun at 23 Strand Street from 9am until 5pm.

Energy expert Ted Blom said he had an overwhelming response to the proposed hike through his website.

“Almost 200 000 people sent a comment to the regulator through our system. Such tremendous response is a true demonstration of the power of the public voice when fuelled by disapproval,” said Blom.

He encouraged those who missed the deadline for written comments to still have their say via his website as he would be representing the public at the hearings in each province next month.