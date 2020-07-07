Still no answers on how mother of four’s body ended up on Macassar beach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – It remains a mystery exactly how Zuziwe Mvinjana’s body ended up at Macassar Beach, where it was found by a jogger. Mvinjana, a mother of four from Makhaza in Khayelitsha, was found on June 23 - a day after her family said they had left her at Khayelitsha Hospital, where she was on an oxygen mask. According to her son-in-law, Sandiso Matodlana, the 58-year-old Mvinjana suspected that she had contracted Covid-19 and went to the hospital, where she was allegedly admitted for the night. However, the provincial Health Department’s Klipfontein and Mitchells Plain substructure spokesperson, Monique Johnstone, had said the hospital did not have any manual or electronic record of a patient “Mvinjana” being treated at the hospital. “If a patient leaves the hospital before being admitted on the system, the person would appear on the triage register where all of our patients’ details are recorded manually on arrival. The hospital does not turn away patients seeking health care,” said Johnstone.

Matodlana said the family had hoped by the time they buried his mother-in-law they would have all the answers.

“According to the post-mortem, Ma died from drowning at the beach. But we want to know what transpired before that, because in the picture we were shown by detectives when they came to tell us the body was found, she had blood on her face.

"We also don’t understand how she got there, and why were all her items and the handbag not wet? We don’t believe that she was a robbery victim because all her items were found in the bag.

“The hospital manager has requested that we file a complaint, which we have done, and we are hoping they don’t leave any stone unturned, especially the police.

"We will get closure if we can see the hospital footage showing she was never there,” said Matodlana.

Mvinjana was buried in her hometown in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the investigation was continuing, with no new developments to report.

Cape Times