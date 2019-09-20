File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City-given deadline for the restoration of the MyCiTi N2 Express service from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha looms, with no sign yet of what’s to come. The service was terminated on May 31 and the City notified shareholders Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs), the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and the Route 6 Taxi Association to submit an internal agreement to the City by September 28.

Codeta, which indicated it was consulting members, was locked in meetings until late yesterday.

Gabs spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer had said they were ready to resume operations.

“As a 33.3% shareholder in the joint venture, we remain hopeful that a solution can be reached, and we avail ourselves fully to the resolution process,” said Dyke-Beyer.

City Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said yesterday they had exchanged correspondence with role-players over the past two weeks with the intention of resolving the impasse to see the N2 Express service reinstated as soon as possible.

She said the partners were advised to submit an internal agreement that would see the service reinstated on or before the deadline.

“We cannot divulge the details of the correspondence at this point, but we have asked for additional information that must be submitted to the city by September 20.

"Our attention is focused on getting the buses back on the road and we will inform the public and the MyCiTi commuters once there is clarity on the way forward,” said Purchase.

Meanwhile, the City reported it was exploring alternative sites in the CBD that could be converted into holding facilities for about 300 minibus taxi operators who had been displaced from the Station Deck rank.

Purchase said the taxis had no space due to the recent refurbishment and reconfiguration of the rank, which saw the space become smaller.

“Minibus-taxi operators have been displaced and have moved on to vacant sites, mainly in District Six, where they park their vehicles while they are waiting for the next peak-hour period,” she said

Purchase said this was having a negative impact on the residents and businesses in District Six, as those sites were not suitable as holding areas.

She added that the Transport Directorate was also reviewing the layout of the Station Deck minibus-facility to determine whether more minibus-taxis could be accommodated at the facility during the off-peak periods.

“We are working around the clock and will keep the public informed of our progress,” said Purchase.

