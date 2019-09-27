Still no deal for MyCiTi N2 Express as deadline looms







File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The MyCiTi N2 Express impasse has not been resolved and the City is seeking an interim operator, which will start only in December. The interim provider would operate the four N2 Express routes until a permanent vehicle-operating company was able to provide the N2 Express service for at least five years, Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said. Purchase said the Golden Arrow Bus Service and Route 6 Taxi Association had confirmed they would be willing to resume the service. The Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) was insisting on something different, Purchase said. The shareholders were given until tomorrow for the bus service in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to be reinstated, almost five months after it ground to a halt.

“Gabs (Golden Arrow Bus Service) and Route 6 Taxi Association have confirmed in a letter to the city that they are willing to resume the service.

“However, Codeta is insisting on a new arrangement at all costs. They had a disagreement among themselves and Codeta decided they no longer wanted to be part of that venture. Codeta effectively scuppered the whole joint venture,” said Purchase.

Codeta had launched an urgent court bid against the City and other parties, including the transport minister and Western Cape MEC for transport, seeking an interdict preventing the city from entering into a fresh or extended contract in respect of the bus service.

The Western Cape High Court rejected the application but ruled that other issues related to the application be heard at a later date, which is yet to be set. Codeta’s lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, said they were shocked at the decision, and a full statement would be issued today.

Codeta described the City’s decision to advertise for a new bus operator as “rigging”.

“As far as we are concerned, the deadline is on the 28th, but we are shocked that the City took a decision while we still had more time for this to be solved. We are in the process of consulting with our client.”

Cape Times