The interim provider would operate the four N2 Express routes until a permanent vehicle-operating company was able to provide the N2 Express service for at least five years, Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said.
Purchase said the Golden Arrow Bus Service and Route 6 Taxi Association had confirmed they would be willing to resume the service.
The Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) was insisting on something different, Purchase said.
The shareholders were given until tomorrow for the bus service in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to be reinstated, almost five months after it ground to a halt.