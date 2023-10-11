Still no movement on construction of Blueridge Primary School

Construction of the Blueridge Primary School in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, has not commenced – 10 months later, as the land use remained an issue. The development of the land was expected to respond to the high demand for school places, a problem plaguing several areas in the Western Cape as communities continued to grow.

The first construction phase of the school was to be completed by January, however, Education MEC David Maynier blamed members of a football fraternity who were “opposing the development”. He said they were now uncertain about when the school would be completed. “We have not yet been able to commence with construction at Blueridge.

“A small group wants to use the land for sport. “The group damaged the site and equipment. Security was increased at the site, and the actions were reported to SAPS,” said Maynier. A footballer and coach in the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal, said they were being used as scapegoats.

“We absolutely want a school in the area and supported the department with the building of a school, but the issue came about with where would we take our sporting codes? “This is the only field fit for sporting purposes and we have asked them to make space available for our sporting grounds. “All engagements held were as if they came there with the plan already in their heads and with no regard for our recreation. We were bullied and told they are going to build a school here and that’s that,” he said.

Kraaifontein Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Rob Bisset said if there was proper consultation and plans made for the football community, a school would have been opened by now. “I understand the sports community's frustration, they have been using that land for football for years. “Now they are being told to move with no alternative options.

“The department needs to meet them halfway, I believe our councillors also have a role to play because on the other hand, there's really a dire need for schools or additional classrooms in the area,” said Bissette. Blueridge Primary School was among seven schools the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced earlier this year would be built in six months. Five have been built, while Lwandle Primary School in Strand has also experienced delays.

Maynier said the department hoped the school would be ready for 2024. “The contractor did not complete their obligations. “There is a new contractor in place and the project is on track.”

He said the Rapid School Build programme aimed to build schools and classrooms faster in areas of high demand for school places. “These completed schools are only part of the total of 788 additional classrooms we completed for the 2023 school year, which is an incredible rate of delivery. We would have liked to add the 20 classrooms at Blueridge and Lwandle to that, but compared to the total delivery this is a relatively low number of classrooms to have been affected. “To have so many classrooms successfully completed is a real testament to the hard work our officials, schools and contractors did, including through the traditional builders’ holidays,” said Maynier.