Still no sign of Belhar bather who went missing in False Bay









File photo: NSRI Cape Town – The search for a missing 15-year-old boy who disappeared in the surf at Fishermans Walk near Strandfontein Pavilion is expected to continue today. Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search by authorities yesterday, the teenager from Belhar who disappeared while swimming on Sunday afternoon had still not been found. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said it was all hands on deck as divers from various departments including the NSRI, the City and a film industry fund rescuer were involved in the search. “At about 1.22pm (on Sunday) NSRI Strandfontein duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Fishermans Walk, West of Strandfontein Pavilion. "On arrival on the scene a search commenced for a 15-year-old male, who reportedly went missing in the surf while swimming.

“NSRI rescue swimmers, Strandfontein Surf Lifesaving lifeguards and City of Cape Town lifeguards conducted sweeping line free dive search efforts in the surfline.

"An extensive sea and shoreline search was conducted but there was no sign of the teenager. Our thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time,” said Lambinon.

He said police divers would continue the search today.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man from Yzerfontein died on Saturday after having difficulty in the surf while swimming at Rooipan se Klippe.

Lambinon said NSRI rescue swimmers recovered the man from the surfline and brought him to the beach. All cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts by local doctors and a paramedic failed and the man was declared dead.

“The body of the man was taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man.”

Cape Times