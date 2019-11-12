Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search by authorities yesterday, the teenager from Belhar who disappeared while swimming on Sunday afternoon had still not been found.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said it was all hands on deck as divers from various departments including the NSRI, the City and a film industry fund rescuer were involved in the search.
“At about 1.22pm (on Sunday) NSRI Strandfontein duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Fishermans Walk, West of Strandfontein Pavilion.
"On arrival on the scene a search commenced for a 15-year-old male, who reportedly went missing in the surf while swimming.