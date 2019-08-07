Cape Town – The search for the missing Meghan Cremer continues, but three suspects nabbed with a stolen vehicle registered in her name have been arrested. "Three suspects – aged 27,34 and 35 – have been arrested after they were found in possession of stolen property (a white Toyota Auris with the registration number CX29727) registered in the name of the missing person," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

"Police detectives are following up all possible leads in order to establish if there is a link to the suspects that have been arrested and the missing person.

"All three suspects are expected to make a court appearance at the Athlone Magistrate's Court once charged for possession of suspected stolen property."

Cremer's brother Paul, in a desperate appeal to help find his sister, who has been missing since Saturday, said the 30-year-old Meghan was last seen leaving her Philippi home at around 6.20pm, according to CCTV footage. The siblings both work at the Woodstock Bakery.

Meghan, who owns horses and is an avid rider, lived in a cottage at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables and never turned up for work on Monday.

Five hours after she was last seen, her car, with two female occupants, was pulled off the road by the metro police, but allowed to ride on.

Netwerk24 reported that her car was found around 1am in Lotus River on Monday. It is alleged that at least one of the men arrested was believed to be a member of the Six Bob gang, who are based in Lotus River.

A private investigator, Noel Pratten, has joined the hunt for Meghan. Pratten said the Cremer family was taking "terrible strain".

“The matter is currently at a very sensitive stage and there are things happening in this case that could endanger Meghan’s life, so I am unable to reveal any progress that has been made in the situation,” Pratten told the Cape Argus.

Cremer's friend, Linda Mohr, who also lives on the stud farm, said Meghan was "snuggled up and ready for bed", playing with her new dog, when they spoke by phone just before she went missing, TimesLive reported.

Mohr, who is originally from Knysna, returned home later and found Cremer’s dog walking outside and "that’s when we tried to call her and found that both her personal and work phones were off”.







