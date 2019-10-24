Still no trace of missing Herolds Bay woman, kids after car parts found below cliff









The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers with her husband Ettienne. Photo: Facebook Cape Town – The search for the missing Heidi Scheepers and her two children resumed in Herolds Bay, near George, on Thursday morning. The 35-year-old Scheepers lives close to the Voëlklip beach where she, her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son went missing after going for a walk on the beach at about 6pm on Tuesday. Rough seas and bad weather had prevented police divers from continuing their search on Wednesday afternoon, Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said. Parts of a car, believed to be that of the charcoal VW Caravelle the family drove to the beach, were found at the bottom of a cliff near the dangerous picnic spot at Voëlklip. Pojie confirmed on Thursday morning that the search was continuing and that car parts had been located. But he warned against speculating what could have happened to the missing trio.

A rescue helicopter was deployed on Wednesday and rescuers had abseiled down the 100m cliff face, but were unable to recover any of the car parts, the HeraldLive reported. The National Sea Rescue Institute is also assisting in the search.

“The NSRI launched a boat to have a look while the helicopter hovered above,” Pojie said on Wednesday.

“At this stage, the only thing we can say is that parts of a vehicle the same colour as the missing Caravelle were found at the bottom of the cliff.

“Due to the weather conditions, we were unable to retrieve the car parts at this stage.”

Scheepers' husband, Ettienne, 36, had gone with them to the beach but left on foot to check on some of his businesses.

Heidi didn't take her cellphone with her to the beach and Ettienne returned home at 7pm to find his family had not returned from the beach, TimesLive reported.

An official, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “We cannot see the vehicle. What we can see are parts of what appear to be the same colour Caravelle, including the side door.

“The vehicle could be in the water but at this stage it is all speculation.”

The couple, who have one special-needs child, own the Herolds Bay Cafe, which was open on Thursday, and run the Garden Route Property Management group. Ettienne cancelled his trip to Mozambique to continue the search.

Police issued an urgent appeal to social media users and the public in general to refrain from posting or spreading any rumours relating to the missing mother and her two children.

Cape Times