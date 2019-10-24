Cape Town – The search for the missing Heidi Scheepers and her two children resumed in Herolds Bay, near George, on Thursday morning.
The 35-year-old Scheepers lives close to the Voëlklip beach where she, her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son went missing after going for a walk on the beach at about 6pm on Tuesday.
Rough seas and bad weather had prevented police divers from continuing their search on Wednesday afternoon, Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.
Parts of a car, believed to be that of the charcoal VW Caravelle the family drove to the beach, were found at the bottom of a cliff near the dangerous picnic spot at Voëlklip.
Pojie confirmed on Thursday morning that the search was continuing and that car parts had been located. But he warned against speculating what could have happened to the missing trio.