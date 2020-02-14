Cape Town – Mitchells Plain residents have been left without internet connectivity after 13 cables at Telkom’s exchange in Eisleben Road were stolen on Wednesday.
While some services in the area have been restored, repeated theft has forced Openserve, Telkom’s network infrastructure provider to consider alternative technology such as LTE.
Openserve spokesperson Mooketsi Mocumi said repair work put significant pressure on human and financial resources.
“Unfortunately, these acts leave our customers with no connectivity, which compromises business and essential services in those areas,” Mocumi said.
Around 1 900 broadband and voice services were disrupted when the incident occurred.