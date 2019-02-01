File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Three suspects were arrested in Kraaifontein for possession of a stolen vehicle and of a firearm used in a murder in the Eastern Cape. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said officers on patrol spotted a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Bloekombos township in Kraaifontein yesterday.

“The vehicle was stopped and an investigation revealed that it had been stolen in December in Claremont. The three male occupants aged between 26 and 30 were searched and an unlicensed 9mm pistol linked to a murder at Bityi in the Eastern Cape was discovered.”

The trio were expected to appear in court once they have been charged.

Meanwhile, three alleged thieves were arrested on charges of possession of stolen property after a number of 1.5kg bags of frozen chicken portions were recovered at a panel shop in Matthew Street, Parow.

Police said officers conducted a search of the premises. According to an invoice found, the products are valued at R200 000.

“Investigations revealed that a delivery vehicle was hijacked this morning (Thursday) at the corners of Klipfontein at Jakes Gerwel Roads, Athlone, but was not on the premises on their arrival,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

However, he said, an Opel Corsa utility vehicle was found on the premises and investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Parow in December 2018.

He said more charges can be added as investigations continue. The men aged 29, 40, and 49 will appear in court once charged.

