Stolen goods lead to arrest of farm murder suspects

Two suspects linked to a murder and robbery on a George farm have been arrested after the cellphones they stole were traced to a shop in Parkdene. According to reports around the murder, the 37-year-old homeowner was shot in the face when he got into a physical altercation with the suspects who entered his property in Saasveld during load shedding.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said: “Preliminary investigation suggests that two unknown men, one armed with a firearm and a knife, wearing balaclavas, gained entrance to the residence and accosted a female victim in her thirties in her room. They also went and ransacked the room of the victim’s parents, a couple aged 72 and 61. Meanwhile, the elderly couple’s son in law entered the room and a scuffle ensued with the armed suspect which left him with a fatal gunshot wound. The suspects fled the scene with a black Lenovo laptop, a maroon bag and two cellphones belonging to the victims.” Pojie said that on Monday, detectives arrested a duo in Parkdene after they traced the stolen cellphones to a shop. “Meticulous investigative work by dedicated detectives attached to the George SAPS’s Serious and Violent Crime Investigations proved to be successful with the arrest of two men, both aged 42 (Monday) afternoon.

“The same cellphones and laptop stolen during the attack were traced and recovered. “The two suspects face charges related to the possession of presumably stolen property and will appear in the George Magistrate’s Court once charged. “Investigation into the murder and the whereabouts of the assailants continue,” Pojie said.