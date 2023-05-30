Stolen NSRI craft, valued at R650 000, found charred in a field in Delft

Cape Town - A vital piece of lifesaving equipment – the JetRIB craft used by the National Sea Rescue Institute – was found charred in an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft. The lifesaving craft – valued at R650 000 – had been stolen from the Strandfontein NSRI station 16 during the early hours of Sunday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the four padlocks to the slipway boat gate were found open and damaged. After police and law enforcement initiated investigations, what appeared to be a boat recently destroyed by a fire was located in an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft. “Police and law enforcement investigated and it is confirmed that the destroyed boat is the NSRI Strandfontein JetRIB rescue craft. The craft has been completely destroyed by fire.

“It is suspected that parts of the craft may have been stripped before being set alight ... “While NSRI has suffered theft of rescue assets and break-ins at NSRI rescue stations in the past, we have never experienced a case where a rescue craft was stolen and later found gutted by fire," said Lambinon. An alarm notification indicated that the rescue station main gates for the NSRI rescue craft were on at 2.06am and went off 10 minutes later.

Technical specifications of the stolen craft, a Yamaha VX 1050 (110 HP) jet ski, include an extension hull with a Hypalon pontoon permanently attached; a three cylinder, four-stroke engine; and 70 litre fuel capacity. In a statement, the NSRI said: “It is suspected that the Yamaha VX 1050 motor may have been stripped from the craft before it was set alight.” Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation continues.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “Preliminary information reveals that perpetrator(s) broke the lock of the garage at the station to gain entry and stole a riptide jet ski (which is vital in rescue situations) on its trailer.” On September 14, 2021 an International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) Award for Innovation and Technology was awarded to the South African JetRIB, designed in 2019 by Admiral Powercats, Droomers Yamaha and the NSRI. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Strandfontein detectives at 021 370 1540 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.