Store's elderly hour leaves many disappointed

Cape Town – The elderly who shopped at Pick n Pay at N1 City yesterday were left wanting as they said there were no specials to make getting up at 6am worthwhile. They also said the shelves were bare, so they could not get their hands on hygiene essentials. Following a call by the public, the retailer had allowed for a shopping slot for the elderly yesterday, from 7am. But those who got up to visit the store complained that the shelves were empty. Pensioner Walid Josephs said there was no toilet paper.

“I spoke to the manager and said: ‘I thought you would make a special effort for us pensioners, as we would be here at 7am.’”

Another pensioner, recorded on video, said the “elderly hour” was a “ploy” to get old people to buy.

“It’s about the money,” she said.

The video of her expressing her frustration was sent to Pick n Pay.

Retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay John Bradshaw apologised and said a few of their stores experienced a stock shortage with toilet paper.

“Today was the first time we opened our stores early exclusively for our elderly customers and the response was very positive across the country.

"Obviously, we were really upset to see this video. A few stores experienced some stock shortages yesterday with toilet paper, and unfortunately couldn’t get into this store in time for the 7am opening - our first day opening early for pensioners.

“We are happy to report that the store has since received some and we have made contact with Mr Josephs. We had a very good conversation and he’ll be back again at Pick n Pay soon,” said Bradshaw.

Meanwhile, UCT first-year student Kate Charter called on locals to lend a helping hand to the elderly by helping them pick up their groceries.

Charter said she started the initiative after coming across an article on a similar initiative set up in the US, and was inspired by the idea.

“University had been shut and I really wanted to use the time to do something productive that would help the community during these troubling times.

“It appeared no one had started any such organisation in the country, and so I created a Facebook page and started from there,” she said.

She said those interested can like the initiative Facebook page, “Volunteer Service for the Elderly”, or email: [email protected]

Cape Times