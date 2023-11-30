Storm damage repairs to Cape roads will affect festive season travellers

Repairs to damaged roads in the Western Cape, including Clarence Drive, the Palmiet Bridge and the R43/R44 intersection, are progressing well following the severe storm and floods that hit the region over the Heritage Day weekend in September. Provincial Infrastructure Minister Tertuis Simmers said that while repairs continued, a number of restrictions remained in place for reasons of public safety, and this would affect traffic flows over the festive season.

With regard to the R43/R44 intersection, the flood waters had undermined the base slab of a culvert, causing it to collapse, “Damaged sections have been removed, a new base slab constructed, portal slabs reinstated, and concrete for a headwall and wing wall has been poured. The team can now continue with layer works. “Stop-and-go traffic signals will remain in place over the festive period at this three-way intersection. It is estimated that this project will be completed during Quarter 1 of 2024, at an estimated cost of R9 million.

“We are aware that this stop-and-go closure will have a negative impact on traffic flow, but we can assure road users that we are doing all we can to mitigate the impact on traffic during the festive period. This may include allowing fewer vehicles from one side of the closure at a time to pass in order to shorten the waiting time for vehicles coming from the opposite direction,” said Simmers. At the Palmiet Bridge, erosion behind the abutment of the bridge had made it necessary to close it for safety reasons, followed by lane restrictions as repairs progressed. The estimated cost of these ongoing repairs was about R2 million. “Traffic accommodation measures will remain in place throughout the festive season and until the time the project is complete, expected during Quarter 1 of 2024.”

With regards to Clarence Drive, Simmers said the scenic route, which connects Gordon’s Bay and the coastal towns of Rooi Els, Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay, had suffered serious damage as a result of a number of significant landslips and rockslides. “Clearing continues as areas become stable enough to work on, but the main priority remains to enable one lane of traffic to use the road at a time until such time as two-way traffic can be restored. Current indications are that repairs to this route will cost close to R70 million. At the current time, motorists from the Kleinmond side are only able to travel as far as Rooi Els.

Rehabilitation along the R43/R44 “Motorists from the Gordon’s Bay side are only able to travel as far as Kogel Bay. No travel is possible between Kogel Bay and Rooi Els. “The [infrastructure] department is not able to make a clear commitment regarding the date on which one-way traffic will be reinstated between Kogel Bay and Rooi Els because the nature of the works exposes areas that become unstable, which may pose a risk to road users. “The aim remains to restore access between these two points during the festive period, but it is not clear whether this will be possible. Members of the public should assume that the road will be closed during the festive season unless they receive a different message from the Department of Infrastructure.