Storm damage: Western Cape Government to request disaster classification

The Western Cape Cabinet has agreed to proceed with applying to the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to have a provincial disaster declared due to damages suffered from the severe weather which affected the province last month. After taking into account insured damages, damages not associated with the flooding, and the ability to reprioritise funding within existing budgets, unfunded damages have been calculated to be R703.3million, according to the Cabinet report.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “The declaration of a provincial disaster by the NDMC will allow us to approach the National Government for funding support, as the scope of damages is beyond the ability of the provincial fiscus”. Unfunded agricultural damage of R500m is of great concern to the province, Bredell said. The Department of Agriculture has reprioritised R18.6m to assist the sector, while the Department of Infrastructure has reprioritised R4.6m from its appropriated budget for the 2023/24 financial year to address immediate repairs to critical infrastructure.

Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said: “The aftermath of the devastation of the floods still lingers and is there for all to see. “Although we were able to reconnect our towns and reopen parts of our roads within days of the floods, the declaration of a state of disaster will assist in accelerating the economic recovery. “The restoration of infrastructure will enable a seamless movement of goods and services to market. It will also enable the commute of residents.”

Unfunded damages to municipal infrastructure, after reprioritised budgets were taken into consideration, were calculated to be R21.5m. Bredell said the flood damages should be seen in the context of climate change with the understanding that future flooding and droughts will be of a more intense nature. ANC Leader of the Opposition, Cameron Dugmore said the DA government had not done enough to mitigate the impact of flooding in informal settlements across the province.