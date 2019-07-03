Storm the cat Photo: Facebook / Mdzananda Animal Clinic

Cape Town – Two years after being dumped in a stormwater drain and rescued by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, Storm the cat has been adopted. Staff members recalled hearing a cry for help from the clinic’s front gate, where two women were alerting them to the animal in distress.

Mdzananda Animal Clinic’s general manager, Susan Wishart, said: “I can only imagine what the cat felt when she was placed into that drain and the cover was put over her head. She was half submerged in water. Fear is all I can think of.”

Storm was taken to the cat ward, where she was dried and given a warm bed and warm food.

Clinic fund-raising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis said: “It was clear that the incident of being put into a drain was only one of many traumatising events in her life.

“She hardly moved, spent all her time curled tightly into a ball, hardly ate, never purred and simply stared blankly when you greeted her.”

At the time Storm needed extra help and care, and the staff sent her to one of their foster moms.

To make sure she was not overwhelmed, a bed and safe space was created for her inside a cupboard at her foster home.

After about six months, Storm started trusting humans again. She ventured through the home and started showing affection.

“We shared her story, but no one was interested in adopting her. For nearly two years we continued to share her story, but no one wanted her. We had little hope she would ever find a family,” Du Plessis said.

Storm’s new owner is Amy Lawrence, who said Storm was known by her friends as KMM, short for Kitty Meow Meow.

Donations to the clinic can be made via www.mdzananda.co.za or [email protected]

Bank details: Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, account number: 075595710, branch: Rondebosch, branch code: 025009, reference: Winter + Your Name.