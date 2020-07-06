Strand family in mourning after man dies in blaze

Cape Town – A family in Nomzamo, Strand, are reeling in shock after a fire killed their 33-year-old relative Nyameko Papuni yesterday. His body was found among the rubble by firefighters when they responded to the scene just before 5am, said City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse. It was not clear what caused the fire. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a death inquest had been opened for investigation. Ward councillor Simthembile Mfecane said the family were devastated. “According to the report I received, neighbours struggled with the blaze and eventually managed to put it out. “We are saddened by the incident and we will wait for the family to give us a directive before we can move forward,” he said.

Mfecane said fires were frequent in the area, especially during winter.

Hours before the incident, another fire in Mandela Park, Hout Bay, gutted a number of shacks.

Carelse said: “The City’s fire and rescue service was alerted to the fire in Holomisa Close around 1.40am. Crews from Constantia, Wynberg, Ottery, Sea Point, Roeland Street, Lakeside and Mitchells Plain fire stations were dispatched and fought the blaze until it was finally extinguished at 6.18am.”

He said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Alumni Convocation announced that the two people killed in an explosion at the Astron Energy SA refinery in Milnerton on Thursday were their Engineering alumni.

The institution said 32-year-old Mpilo Sibiya graduated with his BTech in Chemical Engineering in 2016 while 27-year-old Likhona Vece graduated with a BTech in Chemical Engineering in 2015.

The company had confirmed the deaths of two of its employees and injuries to seven, but did not explain how the fire started.

Company chief executive Jonathan Molapo said: “This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected.

“Our priority now is to support them, and our colleagues, and to continue to ensure the plant is completely safe.

“We will conduct a full investigation into the incident.”

