File photo: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A Strand family of three and their young neighbour were killed in a shack fire in eziNkomeni informal settlement in Strand. City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermain Carelse said the fire broke out in Vulindlela Street, Lwandle, on Saturday night, killing an 8-month-old baby, a 13-year-old boy, a man and a woman.

The blaze destroyed 28 shacks, leaving 44 people destitute.

“Just after 11.30pm the City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to informal structures being alight in Vulindlela Street. Ten firefighting appliances with a total of 38 staff members were on scene. The fire was extinguished at 2.40am.

"The bodies of an adult male and female, as well as a female minor, were discovered with fatal burn wounds. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service,” said Carelse.

The charred body of the 13-year-old neighbour was discovered beneath corrugated iron sheeting and debris while affected residents and the city staff members were busy with mop-up operations yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said police were investigating and the cause of the fire was unknown.

Ward councillor Jongidumo Maxheke said: “When I went to see the affected resident I was informed that the fire had started at the family of three but no one knows if it was an electrical fault or what.

"The last time we had the devastating fire was in 2014 so we were shocked when we heard that four people were killed.

“When I enquired about how the young boy was left behind I was told his mother thought he had run out and went to a friend's place where he usually plays.

"They noticed later on this morning when they had gone to call him that he was not at a friend's house and a body was found,” said Maxheke.

Maxheke said the community would try and assist the affected families with food and find alternative accommodation for those who did not finish rebuilding their homes as they were waiting for the city to provide materials.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell,said: “The Informal Settlement Management Department is busy with assessments and will provide residents with starter kits to rebuild once the fire debris has been removed by Solid Waste.

"Sassa was informed to provide humanitarian relief.”

Cape Times