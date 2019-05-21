Residents struggled to find a way not to get wet as Mew Way was flooded near Island informal settlement in Site C, Khayelitsha, on Monday. Photo: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – While about 250 S-section informal settlement residents in Masiphumelele started rebuilding homes gutted by a shack fire at the weekend, Pholile Park informal settlement residents in Strand were left scooping water out of their homes after yesterday’s heavy rains. Ward councillor Felicity Purchase said according to the community, the cause of the fire that razed more than 50 shacks in S-section was a resident who left a candle burning.

“Apparently a man who was drunk knocked over his candle, which set fire to his shack and others. The shacks are very close together,” said Purchase.

“He was later treated for burn wounds. On Sunday winds also assisted the rapid spread.

“Those affected have been housed in a local community hall. They were also supplied with food and blankets.”

The City’s Disaster Management Department provided building kits yesterday to residents and some families started erecting structures. People who had managed to save their belongings had stored them at a nearby church.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour community were among the Good Samaritans assisting the community as they handed out about 400 items of clothing.

Meanwhile, Pholile Park, Masakhane and Simanyene informal settlement residents were among those affected by recent heavy rain, but safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said no major flooding incidents had been reported.

Ward 86 councillor Jongidumo Maxheke said most homes in these informal settlements were affected.

“Some had to move their furniture around to take out water that was inside their homes. Some children also missed a day of schooling.

“Every year in winter these informal settlements have to endure this, some for about 17 years.”

Maxheke said often residents refused to be placed at a local hall, claiming their homes were broken into and valuables stolen in the past while they were gone.

The heavy rain came as Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said dams supplying the City of Cape Town stood at 46%, fractionally up from last week. This time last year levels were at 21.1%.

“We’re a winter rainfall zone and we’re not yet in winter. Dam levels are still dropping slightly, but that’s not unusual.

“We’re still not close to the record low levels we saw a year ago.

“However, we’re continuing to urge caution and restraint with water usage. There’s been some relief to large areas of the stricken Karoo, but not yet enough to break the drought.”

