Strand shooting: woman murdered by gun-wielding assailant

Police are investigating the murder of a woman who was shot and killed on Monday while sitting in her vehicle moments after arriving at the Strand municipality . Police spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk confirmed the woman was shot by a suspect who was armed with two firearms.

“Strand police registered a murder case following a shooting incident at 8:15am at the parking area, Strand Municipal building, Main Road, Strand, where a 41-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports the deceased stopped with her silver Toyota Fortuner in the parking lot at the mentioned address. She was alone in the vehicle. An unknown male approached her on foot, took out two firearms and shot several shots through the driver side window. Deceased was hit several times. The suspect then walked away and got into a white Opel Astra that waited and drove off. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation currently underway,” said Van Wyk. Municipal operations have been suspended for the day, ward councillor Chantal Cerfontein, confirmed.

“Please be advised that due to a shooting incident in the parking area at the front of the Strand Municipal Building this morning, the facility will be closed for the remainder of today. The area is cordoned off and SAPS is continuing their investigation; it is therefore an active crime scene and staff and members of the public are requested to avoid the area in front of the building. “Tenants at Strand Municipal Building are requested to leave the building for the day. Operations at the Strand MB will commence again tomorrow, Tuesday 9 January 2024,” Cerfontein wrote. The Strand CPF condemned the incident, saying members were awaiting further communication from the SAPS relating to the incident.