Strandfontein residents were given clean water last week. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Tests yesterday confirmed that tap water in Strandfontein is now safe for consumption, after the City advised residents to not consume water unless it was boiled following reports of possible contamination. The City last week stationed six water tankers in various locations for residents' use after Ward 43 councillor Elton Jansen said he had received a flood of complaints from residents that the water had a "sewage-like odour". Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien said the City’s water and waste directorate immediately ceased all water flow in the area. Tests yesterday showed water from the taps could be used, but investigators were still trying to find the cause of the contamination. Badroodien said there were about five residents who reported gastrointestinal symptoms, but it was unclear if these symptoms were related to contaminated water.

“We are currently in the diarrhoeal season and the determination on whether or not the gastrointestinal symptoms are related to the contamination or the diarrhoeal season is a difficult one to make at this stage.

"City Health has been in contact with all the facilities in the area as well as private practices to ensure that there has not been a drastic increase in the recorded gastrointestinal complaints,” Badroodien said.

He said tankers stationed in the area would be removed once residents were made aware of the situation.

The City appealed to residents to flush their geysers and filters linked to their drinking water taps, as there may still be residual contaminants in the plumbing systems.

In a letter to Mayor Dan Plato, Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association chairperson Mario Oostendurp slammed the City for a lack of accountability and action.

“I would like to see each and every individual and official involved held accountable for their lack of action and interest in the numerous complaints and for not fulfilling duties assigned to themselves and their departments including ward councillors and line department heads responsible for the management of our water supply and quality thereof, including officials responsible at the facility where the source of contamination occurred.

“We the residents and your ratepayers who contribute towards your salary and the running of this city are entitled to and demand immediate clarity,” he said.

Strandfontein residents, ward councillors and Mayco members are expected to meet this week to address the contamination.

Cape Times