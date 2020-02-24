The City last week stationed six water tankers in various locations for residents' use after Ward 43 councillor Elton Jansen said he had received a flood of complaints from residents that the water had a "sewage-like odour".
Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien said the City’s water and waste directorate immediately ceased all water flow in the area.
Tests yesterday showed water from the taps could be used, but investigators were still trying to find the cause of the contamination.
Badroodien said there were about five residents who reported gastrointestinal symptoms, but it was unclear if these symptoms were related to contaminated water.