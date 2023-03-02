Strawberry Milkshake finds his forever home

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has finally found a forever home for Strawberry Milkshake, a gelding that was rescued from the streets. After spending some time wandering the streets, Strawberry Milkshake was rescued and brought to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA where he waited patiently for a loving family to adopt him and give him a new lease on life.

“The family came to our Horse Care Unit to see Strawberry Milkshake on a Saturday, and it was love at first sight,” the organisation said. Strawberry Milkshake could not wait to meet his new horse friends, Ruby and Ariana. Picture: CoGH SPCA “They knew right away that he was the horse they had been looking for. They trekked him over Ou Kaapse Weg, and when he saw his new family, he knew he was finally home. “Strawberry Milkshake could not wait to meet his new horse friends, Ruby and Ariana. And when he finally did, it was like they had been friends forever. They ran and played in the lush green space of their new home, surrounded by beautiful paddocks and stables,” the SPCA said.